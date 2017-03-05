DUETTE – Manatee County deputies and the National Transportation Safety Board continue investigating a Saturday afternoon plane crash in Duette.

The crash killed two and caused a 30-acre wildfire in the area. Deputies responded to the crash at 1:30 off State Road 37 just north of State Road 62. Officials say the plane took off from SRQ Airport at 1:15.

Deputies found two bodies in the wreckage. One victim has been identified, but the name has not yet been released.

We will continue to update you on this story.