ANNA MARIA ISLAND – The newest addition to the world of waters ports has arrived on the Suncoast… JetSurf. It’s exactly what it sounds like, riding a surfboard that has an engine. We visited a shop on Anna Maria Island that is on the only one in the area offering this one of a kind experience.

JetSurf has been in Florida for about a year but Lance Shonts with Surf’s Up Watersports FL is the first JetSurf instructor on the Suncoast. He says most people think the trick of handling JetSurf is about balance, but that’s not necessarily true.

“It’s more about getting used to the throttle and feathering it like going off cruise, trying to maintain 45. You’re just feathering.”

The stability is the power. Once you get going, the board pretty much takes the driver along for the ride in calm water, surf or swells.

Boards weigh up to only 45 pounds. The engine sits neatly inside beneath the rider’s feet. Shonts says it’s a sport for anyone.

“Yes, it’s great for locals, visitors, spring breakers we got coming up. It’s good for groups. We do have 3 boards and I have access to 5 boards so we can do groups. Like I said, we can do lessons, rentals, sales. Most people can get up within 15 20 minutes and we enjoy ourselves. I also offer go pro video for people who want to capture the moment.”

A moment that right now, Suncoast residents and visitors can only find on Anna Maria Island.