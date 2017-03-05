SARASOTA – Jazz is making its way is making its way here to the Suncoast to get the week started.

‘Jazz in the Park’ starts what is known as Jazz Week at Phillipi Estate Park. Hundreds showed up to enjoy this smooth style music genre. Some of the proceeds go towards scholarships for students valued at $2,500.

All of the musicians are from area schools including Pine View and State College of Florida.

President for Jazz Club Sarasota Peg pPluto says jazz is emerging here in Sarasota.

“Jazz has just evolved into such a great source of entertainment for Sarasota in the last eighteen months… even the restaurants are now putting a lot of jazz in the restaurants.”

The Jazz Festival will be ongoing all this week.