DUETTE – A twin engine plane crashes in Duette. The explosion of the crash sparking a wildfire in the area Saturday, March 4th. SNN spoke with a witness on scene who saw plane go down.

“We were all sitting outside and we turn around and see the plane nosediving. We saw the plane go straight down.”

David Hayman says the sound of the twin engine plane drew his attention to the sky, describing it as out of power, the plane plummeting straight down into the woods.

“Not even a minute later, it was an explosion. Next thing we knew, we just heard that explosion, right after.”

Hayman ran from his Duette property to site of the crash to help but it was too late.

“Everything was already on fire. It was just melted down. I looked for numbers. There was nothing left.”

Manatee County deputies responded to the crash off State Road 37 just north of State Road 62 at 1:30 Saturday afternoon. Deputies found two bodies in the burnt out wreckage.

MCSO spokesman Randy Warren says the small plane took off from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport around 1:15.

“We’ve also learned that the plane was registered out of California, possibly a leased aircraft out of California. The FAA has also told us there was no flight plan filed by the pilot.”

The NTSB and FAA are investigating the cause of the crash. The area brush fire grew to thirty acres before being contained. No homes were affected by the fire.

MCSO detectives have tentatively identified one of the fatalities from the plane crash. There is not yet any ID on the second person. Names will be released after positive identification is made.