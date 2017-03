DUETTE – Detectives have identified one of the two men who died in a Manatee County plane crash but they are not releasing his name.

NTSB investigators inspected the site Sunday, March 5th, in the wooded area off State Road 37 just north of 62 in Duette. The crash also started a brush fire.

The NTSB says witnesses saw the plane go down. The NTSB recovered the plane in its entirety. The parts are being taken to Jacksonville where they will be examined and determine the cause of the crash.