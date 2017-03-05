SARASOTA – If you are looking for excellent displays of chalk work done by kids, one place has it here in Sarasota.

Chalk the Park took place Sunday, March 5th, at Nathan Benderson Park. Dozens of kids with their parents showed up to make artwork from chalk.

The Sarasota County Fire Department and the County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol were in attendance.

Kimberly Lance of Sarasota County Parks Recreations and Natural Resources explains how the event got organized.

“The recreation committee got together and one of the ideas was to have a chalk event down here at the park, a totally free community event to raise awareness of the 2017 World Championships.”

Winners for the Chalk Art received trophies and participants got a gift bag.