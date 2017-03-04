NewsSarasotaTop Stories SPD’s Community Use of Force Day By SNN Newsroom - March 4, 2017 0 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Manatee ArtSlam 2017 brings out students’ creativity Manatee Bradenton dental school hosts ‘Give Kids A Smile’ News Experience the Suncoast: The Sanbar News Hundreds rally for Trump in Sarasota Manatee Plane crash sparks wildfire in Duette area SARASOTA – Forty Sarasota residents had the chance to step inside the shoes of local police officers. It’s a part of Sarasota Police Department’s ‘Use of Force Community Day’ explaining how and why force can be used in law enforcement. - Advertisement -POPULAR Experience the Suncoast: Mar Vista seaside dining News February 25, 2017 Extra Innings Episode 11: Weekend Spring Training News February 25, 2017 Ecko Tours introduces daytime excursions across the Suncoast News February 25, 2017 Gators crocodiles and caimans come to Mote News February 25, 2017 Doctors Hospital looks to break a record News February 25, 2017 Stay Connected14,532FansLike5,772FollowersFollow1,050SubscribersSubscribe