NOKIMIS – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said goodbye to a 12-year friend this week. On Wednesday, March 1st, 18-year-old mounted patrol horse Charlie retired.

SCSO held the ceremony at the Mounted Patrol Barn in Nokomis. Charlie was donated to the agency in 2005. He was previously worked as a horse who led race horses to the starting gate.

While at the Sheriff’s Office, the mounted patrol horse worked during several events across the county.

Charlie will live with former Mounted Patrol Deputy Mariah Piper who says she has a unique bond with him. Deputy Piper was Charlie’s main rider for more than two years.