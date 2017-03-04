DUETTE – A twin engine plane crashes in Duette this afternoon sparking a wildfire in the area.

Manatee County deputies responded to the crash at 1:30 P.M. Saturday, March 4th. It happened off State Road 37 just north of State Road 62.

Officials say the plane took off from SRQ airport at 1:15. Deputies found two bodies in the wreckage, though they have not yet been identified.

The crash started a wildfire in the Duette area. It grew to 30 acres before being contained.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.