SARASOTA – After weeks of Trump–protesters holding anti–Trump rallies, Trump supporters held “Spirit of America” rallies across the country in support of President Trump.

Hundreds gathered right here in Sarasota.

Voters turned in ballots over 4 months ago, but the campaign spirit was still alive in Sarasota Saturday.

“Look at the crowd we have all in support of the current administration, and trying to make the country great again,” Jack Brill said. “I mean look at the crowds and the horns going by, It’s a wonderful day to be in Sarasota and to be a Republican.”

Jack Brill Vice–Chair of the Republican Party of Sarasota says even though the election is over, the fights not.

“The Senate hasn’t confirmed all of his nominations for the cabinet posts we obviously want to get that done,” Brill said. “We obviously want to get the Supreme Court seat filled sooner than later, so these are all a lot of things to keep showing our support.”

Barbara Hemmingway from Manatee County helped organize the rally.

“We just want to show our President he has the support from all of these thousand people that came out here today,” Hemmingway said. “Which is just a drop in the bucket from all the thousands of people that truly support our President Trump.”

Rally attendees say Trump is keeping his campaign promises.

“He immediately began signing and doing everything to make sure this country is back on the right road,” Carole Holland said.

“He’s done a great job considering the obstacles that he’s had to face,” Lee Yates said. “I believe the support of America has really shown itself.”

“I think he’s done a great job with his appointees,” Jill Ramsey said. “I’ve done my research. And they all have valid backgrounds and I think they will support America and create new jobs and I am all about new jobs in America.”

“We’re proud of his selections, his choices, his stances,” Patti Thompson said. “He’s keeping the promises he made to America.”