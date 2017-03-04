BRADENTON – Kids on the Suncoast have plenty to smile about. LECOM Bradenton’s School of Dental Medicine hosted ‘Give Kids A Smile.’

Dozens of kids with their parents were on hand to get some free dental services including screenings, x-rays and fillings.

Kids between the ages of two and 18 qualified for these services. Balloons and face paintings kept the kids entertained while waiting.

Dental student Austin Belknap says the kids even have a chance to learn.

This event will be back again next year.