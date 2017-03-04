BRADNETON – Students got no rest this weekend as they took their creativity to the Bradenton Farmer’s Market to participate in the 8th annual Artslam.

The event showcases students’ artwork in every medium imaginable including 2D art, sculptures and even dance.

Realize Bradenton worked with artist teams, mostly from Manatee County schools, to come up with this year’s projects. Events and Creative Services Manager at Realize Bradenton, Holly Eismann, says she’s really impressed with the students this year

She says around 70 students participated this year, all displaying some form of interactive art.