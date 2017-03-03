Sarasota County – U.S congressman Vern Buchanan held a roundtable discussion today with suncoast hospital leaders to discuss how to confront the opioid and heroin crisis in Florida.

Attendees included presidents, chairs of the board and chief executive officers with Sarasota memorial health care system, doctors hospital in Sarasota, Lakewood ranch medical center and st. Joseph’s hospital–south.

Buchanan’s district includes manatee county, the epicenter of Florida’s heroin crisis.

Due to the spike in heroin–related deaths, the local morgue was filled to capacity this summer and forced to store bodies at other facilities.

Heroin deaths in Florida spiked 80 percent in 2015 compared to the prior year.

And a total of 2,487 babies in Florida showed signs of drug withdrawal or were otherwise affected by exposure to narcotics in 2015 according to the florida agency for health care administration.

Buchanan co–sponsored the stop act which stands for synthetics trafficking and overdose prevention act .

He believes the legislation will toughen screening of overseas shipments of deadly synthetic drugs coming into the united states.