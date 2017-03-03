SARASOTA COUNTY- It’s a star-filled night at Mercedes Benz of Sarasota, but all eyes are on

“These kids right here, they’re really the champs,” Hall of Famer Dick Vitale said.

Vitale hosting his Mad for March Party raising money for pediatric cancer research through The V Foundation to help kids like this little guy.

“1,200 chemo treatments,” Vitale said. “That’s unbelievable, but today he’s cancer free.”

Vitale stresses cancer touches everyone.

Indy 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Raey being no exception.

He lost his mom to colon cancer in 2009.

“I’m using racing as a platform for the fight against cancer,” Hunter-Reay said.

Since partnering with AutoNation, Hunter-Raey has raised $8 million dollars for cancer research.

“There’s been major breakthroughs and I think over the next 10 years we are going to see the efficiency of fighting cancer and battling cancer and it will become so much better,” Hunter-Raey said.

ESPN Basketball Analyst Jerod Ward also using his platform to combat the horrible disease.

“All of us come out for the exact same reason because we care,” Ward said. We are passionate about giving back to the community and doing all we can.”

But Sportscaster Rock Riley says the stars can’t beat cancer without the help from the community.

“All the people that came out here at Mercedes Benz in Sarasota, just a little part of trying to part a cure for pediatric cancer they all should be commended,” Riley said.

The V Foundation raising more than $150 million dollars since its start in 1993, and they’re nowhere close to giving up.

“Jim Valvano always said never give up. Dick Vitale’s never going to give up, and I really hope we are going to find a cure,” Riley said.

Dick Vitale continues the fight against cancer with this 12th Annual Dick Vitale Gala May 12.