SARASOTA- SNN obtained newly released 911 calls from two witnesses who when above and beyond to make sure the suspect 34– year–old Shayna Delaney did not hurt anybody.

several calls came in to dispatch reporting a woman driving erratically and even blocking traffic by stopping in the middle of Proctor Road.

One of the callers, followed Delaney to the parking lot at a wells Fargo and another witness noticing she had a child in the backseat.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Delaney was trying to conceal a pill bottle with meth and two straws by handing it over to a 5–year–old boy in the backseat.

Delaney was arrested in Venice on similar charges in December. She’s now sitting behind bars on a 37 thousand dollar bond.