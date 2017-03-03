SARASOTA- SNN obtained newly released 911 calls from two witnesses who when above and beyond to make sure the suspect 34– year–old Shayna Delaney did not hurt anybody.

several calls came in to dispatch reporting a woman driving erratically and even blocking traffic by stopping in the middle of Proctor Road.

One of the callers, followed Delaney to the parking lot at a wells Fargo and another witness noticing she had a child in the backseat.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Delaney was trying to conceal a pill bottle with meth and two straws by handing it over to a 5–year–old boy in the backseat.

Delaney was arrested in Venice on similar charges in December. She’s now sitting behind bars on a 37 thousand dollar bond.

SHARE
Previous articleMustangs Gear Up For State Final Four
Next articleColon cancer on the rise in a younger population!
Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.