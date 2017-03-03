LAKELAND – Lakewood Ranch came to Lakeland on the verge of school history. A 27–2 record, district title and a regional championship. But the stampede came to halt Friday afternoon at the hands of Tampa Sickles.

“Extremely proud of our guys’ effort. We talked in the locker very briefly because it’s obviously very emotional. I love all of our guys very much,” says Lakewood Ranch head coach Jeremy Schiller.

The Mustangs fell 54–49 to the Gryphons at the Lakeland Center in the 8A state semis. Lakewood Ranch hadn’t scored less than 60 points all season long, in fact, they averaged 73 points per game. A lot can be attributed to the performance from the young men from Sickles High.

“Coach Garcia and Sickles really controlled the pace of the game. We said for it to be in our favor, we really wanted it to be in the 70s but we knew we could battle in the 40s and 50s and we did,” says Schiller.

6’7 Bryce Workman proved to be a difference maker in the Gryphons attack scoring a game high 20 points and pulling in 14 rebounds. A vital moment of the game happened early on when Sam Hester, the Mustangs all–time leading scorer in school history went down with a leg injury.

“I was limping. I couldn’t move,” says Hester.

“Let’s make it clear that he would have dragged his leg around that entire game but winning is a little bit more important to Sam and he knew with that injury he wouldn’t be able to go full speed,” says Schiller.

Achieving state glory is what every high school athlete dreams of but make no mistake the Lakewood Ranch Mustangs did something no other boys basketball team has done in school history.

“It’s a true sign of how our character is and the character of our guys that they fought all the way to the end. I’m extremely proud of them and I’m extremely proud to be the Lakewood Ranch High School basketball coach,” says Schiller.

With that said the Mustangs have a lot to be proud of.