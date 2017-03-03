SARASOTA COUNTY – Firefighters are hitting the streets across Sarasota and Manatee Counties this weekend collecting money for a good cause.

Members of Suncoast Professional Firefighters and Paramedics Local 2546 are participating in the annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign for the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Southwest Florida. This tradition has been going on for 63 years now.

Our sSuncoast firefighters have vowed to stand with the MDA until a cure is found for neuro-muscular disease.

Money raised this weekend stays in our community, helping serve about 600 families. The money funds direct services as well as research initiatives.

Last year, our local firefighters raised more than $73,000 for local families battling muscle disease and ALS.

This year we are really hoping to raise $100,000. They are our number one supporter in funds raised and they are our longest partner.

You can find our Suncoast firefighters collecting money at 16 different Sarasota and Manatee intersections this weekend from 9 A.m. to noon such as Cortez and 41, Manatee and 1st Street, Stickney Point and 41 and Bee Ridge and Beneva.