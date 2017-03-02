SARASOTA- A Suncoast teacher used a creative approach to gets his students prepared for the Florida Statewide Assessment.

4th grade teacher at Emma E. Booker Elementary, Maureik Robison, is the man behind the music video “Let’s Write It”.

He wanted to get his students prepared for state language arts/writing test using a different approach.

He decided to make his own music video by re-writing lyrics from a popular rap artist Future into something fitting for the FSA.

He made the video to cater to his young crowd and make learning fun again.

Robison even had one of his friends,Terrance Jackson, shoot and edit the video.

The entire shoot wrapped up on one day.

He’s a product of Sarasota County Schools, graduating from Booker High School.

To view the entire video go to https://youtu.be/L5P_RV2T7yo

