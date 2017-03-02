SARASOTA — In this week’s edition of “Feel Good Friday,” SNN’s Grant Boxleitner is previewing Quilts in Paradise.
The event presented by the Friendship Knot Quilters’ Guild is happening Friday and Saturday at Robarts Arena in Sarasota. Awarding-winning quilt maker Jean Freestone talked about what inspires her and the sophisticated art that goes into creating one.
Some of her finest examples of quilting are on display during the segment.
Catch “Feel Good Friday,” weekly on SNN Suncoast News Network.