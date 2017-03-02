SARASOTA – Attorney General Jeff Sessions, earlier this week suggested legalizing weed would lead to an increase in violence.

The Sarasota Tiger Bay Club, today met to discuss the topic and how Sarasota will implement medical marijuana into the community. Some experts saying Sessions’ statements are opinionated.

Strong statements from Attorney General Jeff Sessions calling medical marijuana an unhealthy practice, saying, “We’re seeing real violence around that.”

Dr. Barry Gordon, Medical Director of Passionate Cannabis Clinic of Venice says Sessions’ statement is out dated. “Attorney General Sessions needs to really start to do his research and his reading,” says Gordon. “I think in general he’s still going on the old government prohibitionist type of theories.”

Gordon says his patients average at 51 years old, all finding relief in medical marijuana. “Everybody wants to feel the best that they can of course, and the hope to feel better, they want to do it in the most natural way that they can,” says Gordon.

Since opening on January 3, 2017 Gordon has seen nearly 400 patients. He says the most rewarding part is treating veterans for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and watching their transformation. “It’s an honor for me to serve them as they have served us,” says Gordon.

It’s not all positive though. “There’s a lot of heartbreak too,” says Gordon. A 90 day waiting period means many patients are untreated, and there is still a lot to figure out.

Employment Attorney Jennifer Fowler–Hermes says a major question is will employers have to accommodate? “If we look at case law from other states that have led the way in terms of medical marijuana court systems when challenged, employers have come out on top,” she says.

Kevin Cooper with the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce says there’s one thing everyone can agree on. “There’s a lot of different opinions about what we expect to see, but what we want to see in Sarasota is to get it right,” he says.

Experts on the panel say Florida has 2 million qualified patients, and they anticipate 1.5 million to become medical marijuana users.