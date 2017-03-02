Mr. Sparky

DOWNTOWN BRADENTON- Business is boomin’ in Bradenton.
The city announced new plans for more downtown development.
There’s a new parking garage popping up behind Bradenton City Hall.
It will feature a multi–use first floor for art and entertainment.
If you cross the street from the garage, you’ll see a lot where a Springhill Suites is going up.
The hotel features 120 rooms and roof top bar.
Something else getting an upgrade is Two Dolphin Marina.
New docks are being added to accommodate larger yachts.
Johnette Isham says she’s excited all the projects are coming together.
She says it’s one happy day after another for the city.

