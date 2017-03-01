SARASOTA- Thanks to several witnesses a woman was arrested Monday and her innocent passenger is safe.

34-year-old Shayna Delaney is once again sitting behind bars.

According to the affidavit, Delaney’s driving attracted attention from a witness who says she stopped in the middle of Proctor Rd. blocking traffic.

She was also acting erratic and going in and out of consciousness.

After pulling into a Wells Fargo parking lot, she was in the process of trying to hide a pill bottle from authorities containing meth and two straws by handing it to a 5-year-old boy unsecured in the back seat.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kaitlyn r. Perez points out, Delaney’s been arrested for similar charges back in December.

She’s being charged with possession of a controlled substance and child neglect.

Her bond is set to 37 thousand. Right now the boy is staying with relatives.

