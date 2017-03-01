When it came to Superintendent Todd Bowden’s first day he says there was one group of people he needed to see.

“We talk about students on a regular occasion,” Bowden said. “But we don’t spend enough time talking to students, and so I didn’t want my first day as Superintendent to go by without talking to students.”

And the Principal’s Cabinet at Venice High School was prepared with questions for the new head of the district. Senior Arianna Murdocca says as she graduates, she wants to make sure future students have the same opportunities and more.

“As my little sister is coming into high school next year,” Murdocca said. “I want to make sure that we maintain that “A” rating, and that the community of spirit and academic excellence that

Venice High School and our entire county maintains will continue to grow in the next few years.” Students asked Bowden about testing improvements, clubs and sports, and curriculum opportunities in the district.

Bowden says he’s committed to making sure students are able to find the right learning environment.

“Different environments work for different students,” Bowden said. “So, you can expect that we’ll always have an open arm, not only with our charter school partners, but the ability to move between our own high schools. We talked today a little bit about Northport Students who elected to come here to Venice High School.”

Bowden says he wants to make sure he continues to hear the concerns of students and teachers in the district.

“We talk to our principals on a regular basis about getting into your classrooms,” Bowden said. “Visiting your teachers, and I think I ought to be held to that same standard.”

After spending an hour with him, Arianna Murdocca says her sister’s future education is in the right hands.

“I think that I’m very excited for the opportunity our county has with this new Superintendent,” Murdocca said. “I think that he’s going to be a passionate and vigorous leader in expanding the growth of our county, I’m very excited.”

Sarasota County School Board approved a 4-year contract for Bowden last October.