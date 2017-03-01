SARASOTA COUNTY- It’s March, the month with all the luck, and all the spring breakers on the Suncoast.
Sarasota County Deputies are increasing patrol on Siesta Key.
Lt. Brian Gregory says there will be an increase in traffic enforcement and DUI enforcement during the spring break season.
Gregory says the best thing residents can do is be patient.
Traffic will be at a season high, so prepare for that.
Gregory says when your car isn’t in traffic make sure it’s locked, especially if you’re at the beach.
