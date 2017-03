Charlotte County deputies are investigating a strong armed robbery at a super market.

It happened shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Publix at 8725 Placida Road in Cape Haze. Deputies say the suspect grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash from a cash drawer. He was last seen in a dark colored SUV. He’s described as 6 feet tall, 200 pounds in his 40s wearing blue a tan ball cap and gray sweater. Anyone with information.