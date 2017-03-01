SARASOTA – The Syrian Refugee Crisis continues to grow, leaving millions without a home. A foundation in Sarasota is helping refugees get a vital piece of technology back.

Wi-Fi may not seem like much to us, but to a Syrian refugee, it may mean life or death. “When Wi–Fi is as important as food and shelter, it takes on new definition to us, of the need,” says Debra Jacobs, President and CEO of The Patterson Foundation.

That’s why she decided to partner with NetHope in 2011, an organization bringing Wi-Fi to refugee camps in Greece, Serbia, and Slovenia.

“When we think about the number of forcibly displaced people in Syria, it’s actually the population of Colorado,” says Jacobs. Forced out of their homes and away from their families.

Imagine leaving everything you’ve worked for behind, taking with you a small suitcase or even a garbage bag and your phone, and then finding out your phone is useless.

“So they’ve made it across the water and now they’re perhaps in Greece,” says Jacobs. They’ve arrived with no Wi-Fi connectivity.

“Now you are separated from your family, and you learn the only way to apply for asylum is through Skype,” says Jacobs. That’s where NetHope and The Patterson Foundation come in.

“We said we will help you get the funding so you can go in with your disaster relief teams to set up those Wi–Fi stations,” say Jacobs.

Since 2015, they’ve helped 500,000 people connect to Wi-Fi in 76 refugee camps, hopefully helping families reunite. Jacobs says it’s one small step in the right direction. Just a Band-Aid covering the surface of a large wound.

“We do think at The Patterson Foundation that every person, every business, every family, can figure out how they can help people who are in circumstances that are beyond their personal control,” says Jacobs.