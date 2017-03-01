SARASOTA COUNTY-

THE SARASOTA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE MOUNTED PATROL UNIT IS RETIRING A SPECIAL EMPLOYEE HERE ON THE SUNCOAST.

Charlie the horse an 18 year-old-male thoroughbred that served with sheriff’s department for 12 years and is hanging up his horseshoes.

Charlie was one of ten horses that serve the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Department and he was retired by Sergeant Chris Laster.

The horse would work on special events such as spring break on the beach, the fair, the Republican National Convention, and others.

There are a couple of horses that will take Charlie’s place for events.

Sergeant Chris Laster says Charlie is a one and only horse.