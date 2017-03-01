SARASOTA COUNTY-

Dogs are considered to be man’s best friend and some canines on the Suncoast are confirming it’s true.

Meet Hunter, Pete, and Tucker of Southeastern Guide Dogs.

They were showcased at an event called puppy days at Sarasota Orthopedic Associates on Bahia Vista Street.

These dogs are for veterans that suffer from post-traumatic syndrome and vision impairment.

Sarasota Orthopedic Associates will be supporting an upcoming annual walkathon for Southeastern Guide Dogs which includes a 5K and a 10K run.

All proceeds go to Southeastern Guide Dogs, which is a non-government funded guide dog school.

Associate director of philanthropy Jane Alkire says these dogs share a special bond with people.