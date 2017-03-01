SARASOTA COUNTY – This year’s red tide bloom has been lingering across the Suncoast for months with many people doing their best to get the word out on where it’s present. Well now, there’s an app for that.

“We did this to really empower the public. So that they can make those reports of respiratory irritation then there’s a validation process as well,” says Program Manager of Environmental Health at Mote Marine Lab Dr. Tracy Fanara.

The validation process helps since some people are more subjective to irritation than others so you get an idea of how bad the bloom may be. You’ll also have access to another important factor.

“These reports are geo–located. So wherever you’re experiencing those effects and upload that report, that’s what’s going to show up on the map,” says Fanara.

So let’s take a look at the steps to file a report using the app.

“The first question is color discoloration. Is the water discolored or no? If you select yes, a group of pictures will come up. You pick the best picture of what you’re actually seeing. After water discoloration, you have dead fish and respiratory irritation. Those all have descriptions o few fish, many and a lot. There’s descriptions there that say, how many fish do you see within a certain radius of yourself? Or just in viewing distance and that’s how you make your selection,” says Fanara.

It’s too risky to the environment to eliminate red tide completely but this latest technology is proof the professionals are doing all they can to keep us informed.

“The best thing we can do for the public to protect them from the effects is give them that information. Educate the public and tell them exactly where they will experience those red tide effects so they can avoid those beaches,” says Fanara.