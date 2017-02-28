An Osprey woman is jail tonight after deputies say she was caught passing meth to her five year old.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 24 year old Shayna Delaney Monday night for child neglect and drug possession.

She was seen driving erratically on Tamiami trail in Sarasota on Monday night. Witnesses say at one point she stopped her car in an intersection and fell asleep at the wheel.

When first responders arrived, they reported that she was seen passing a pill bottle to a five year old child in the back seat. The bottle contained Methamphetamine.

Delaney is charged with felony child neglect without great bodily harm, and possession of methamphetamine.

She remains in jail without bond.