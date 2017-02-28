VENICE-An undercover sting leads to several arrests at a beach in Venice.

After receiving multiple calls the Sarasota county sheriff’s office took action and in two days of an undercover operation six men were arrested.

The men arrested are between the ages of 51–80 years old.

William Thomas Campbell jr, Joseph Fecik, Thomas Roderick Learmont all arrested after exposure of sexual organs.

Stephen Gergatz was sitting inside a hammock on the beach wearing only his birthday suit exposing himself from the waist down.

Richard William Higgins covering himself with a beer can and Randy Rivette soliciting a prostitute.

All the men were arrested in the Tuesday and Friday undercover operation were charged with misdemeanors and released on a 500 dollar bond.

The undercover operation happens throughout the year as needed.

