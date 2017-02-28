NewsSarasotaTop Stories Someone You Should Know: Ethel Salko-Blanda Einreinhof "I'd say I'd rather be 99." By Marco La Manno - February 28, 2017 1 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Senator Bill Nelson attends Democratic Party fundraiser News Extra Innings Episode 12 News Venice native wins big at 2017 Oscars Manatee Manatee Chamber of Commerce president dies News ADHD linked to brain size SARASOTA — A family comes together to celebrate one of the rarest birthday for a centenarian living in our community. SNN’s Marco La Manno says Ethel Salko-Blanda Einreinhof is someone on the Suncoast you should know. - Advertisement -POPULAR Sarasota Pedestrian struck dead by car News February 21, 2017 Sarasota is considering raising transportation impact fees News February 21, 2017 Red Tide making itself known on the suncoast News February 21, 2017 A new bill proposes online registry of animal abusers News February 21, 2017 Someone on the Suncoast You Should Know: Sonia Pressman Fuentes News February 21, 2017 Stay Connected14,492FansLike5,758FollowersFollow1,043SubscribersSubscribe