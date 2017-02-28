SARASOTA COUNTY-

Opioid use has been a problem here on the Suncoast and one man is giving a lecture on how to treat this problem.

Doctor Scot Lance held a seminar on how to deal with this addiction at the incarnation church on bee ridge road.

Dozens showed up receiving booklets to help them increase their awareness on the causes of addiction and the necessary steps to take for recovery.

According to Doctor Lance in the past year Manatee County ranked one and Sarasota County ranked number two in opioid overdose deaths in the state of Florida.

Doctor Lance explains use of Suboxone to treat this addiction.

If you would like to speak to Mr.Lance his office is on 1425 South Ospresy Ave. Suite 5 Sarasota FL, 34239.