More construction in Sarasota, sometimes means more road closure, and road closures could mean changes to your morning commute, but who plans the detours, SNN’s Samantha Sonner has more.

When construction work needs to use the street it’s not uncommon to see road closed signs…

But this sign isn’t at the beginning of the road.

Drivers unknowingly turning down Golf Ave. don’t see the detour. Forcing them to turn around or into private property in order to get back on the road.

Golf Ave. may be a small road but between S. Washington Blvd. and Ringling Blvd. It’s a popular route.

So who decides where road closure signs are placed?

“If someone is interested in closing a road for construction perhaps,” Jan Thornburg said. “Then they are asked to come into city hall, they fill out a right of way usage permit and part of the permit they are required to come up with a traffic detour plan.”

City of Sarasota Senior Communications Manager Jan Thornburg says those detour plans then go through an approval process.

“That is reviewed by our engineering division staff,” Thornburg said. “And there may be some issues with how they have the traffic detouring, so our staff will go over that with the applicant,

come up with a plan that is reasonable and suitable for that plan, that neighborhood, and that environment. Then subsequently the permit is issued.”

According to Thornburg, this site is permitted for periodic closures and supposed to have a sign at S. Washington Blvd. She says a staff member went to the site and instructed workers to add an additional and make sure the signs visible to motorists.

If you are concerned that a road closure is not properly signed you can contact the City of Sarasota for more information.