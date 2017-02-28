SARASOTA- Renovation is ramping up on Sarasota Bay.
After years of waiting for the proper grants, construction is now underway at the 10th Street Boat Ramp.
The city is using a $310,000 grant from the West Coast Inland Navigation District and $310,000 from Sarasota County’s penny surtax.
City Property Manager Neil Gaines says the money pays for renovations including a handicap– assessable boat ramp.
The parking lot will be repainted and resurfaced, and the boat ramp gets new docks.
But don’t worry boaters, you’re off the hook.
Gaines says the ramp stays open throughout the renovation, only closing for two days in May.

Lynden Blake
Lynden Blake is an Auburn University graduate with a degree in journalism. As an aspiring sportscaster she has worked in many media outlets. She’s currently a news and sports reporter for Suncoast News Network in Sarasota, Florida. Previously she interned for Fox Sports Florida where she worked with the production team during Tampa Bay Rays games and freelanced for www.foxsports.com covering the Miami Heat during the 2015 NBA Summer League. She shadowed at WRBL News 3 in Columbus, Ga. her last semester in Auburn. Previously, she was a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. and did many television and radio gigs for Sportz Blitz and AHSAA Radio Network. As a Tigerette at Auburn she hosted the nation’s top football prospects on game-day visits and official visits during the off season. She has always had passion for sports as she was a three-sport athlete in high school playing softball and basketball and cheering for Benjamin Russell High School.