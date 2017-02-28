SARASOTA- Renovation is ramping up on Sarasota Bay.
After years of waiting for the proper grants, construction is now underway at the 10th Street Boat Ramp.
The city is using a $310,000 grant from the West Coast Inland Navigation District and $310,000 from Sarasota County’s penny surtax.
City Property Manager Neil Gaines says the money pays for renovations including a handicap– assessable boat ramp.
The parking lot will be repainted and resurfaced, and the boat ramp gets new docks.
But don’t worry boaters, you’re off the hook.
Gaines says the ramp stays open throughout the renovation, only closing for two days in May.
