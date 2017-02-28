SARASOTA – It’s national eating disorder awareness week and it’s no joke: anorexia, bulimia, binge eating.

A Sarasota Psychologist says those three major eating disorders classify as a serious mental illness, with shocking statistics.

30 million Americans struggle with an eating disorder at some point in their lives. That’s according to the National Eating Disorders Association.

“At one point in their life they’ll have it, but about 10 million, mostly women, girls, have an eating disorder and about 500,000 are directly affected by it nationally, so it’s a pretty serious problem,” says Sarasota Psychologist Eddy Regnier.

He says it’s something we don’t talk about. “We’re frightened by the label mental disorder and we’re also frightened by the label eating disorder,” says Regnier. But it’s nothing to be ashamed of.

“You’re not mentally ill, you don’t suffer from psychosis, but you do have a problem,” says Regnier.

It’s a problem he says affects mostly girls, thanks to social media, magazines and perfect runway models. “Clearly airbrushing, clearly this need for everyone to be thin to look perfect and not have an ounce of fat on them,” says Regnier.

The consequences of starvation, binge eating, or indulging and throwing up are severe. “In fact they can even start to lose their secondary sexual characteristics like breasts and hips and things like that,” says Regnier.

The worst case scenario? “Extreme behavior,” says Regnier. “It can end in death.”

Some signs to look out for are frequent trips the bathroom after eating, not eating at all, or unexplained weight loss and weight gain.

Regnier says the best thing to do for a friend is get help.

“It’s not enough to say to somebody I think you have an eating disorder,” says Regnier. “Sometimes you have to befriend them and be kind to them and then get a couple of names from some source and say go call someone.”