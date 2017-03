SARASOTA COUNTY-

Mardi Gras takes place in New Orleans but it also takes place here on the Suncoast.

Goodwill Manasota hosted its annual fundraiser called the Mardi Gras Gala at Michael’s on East.

Hundreds showed up and were dressed up in their Mardi Gras attire and all the proceeds go to goodwill.

The event included Cajun food, live auction items, dancing, and much more.

Co–chair for the event Lisa Eding says the mission is to help get people on their feet.