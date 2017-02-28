SARASOTA COUNTY – Making its way to the Asolo Theatre. The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity. A 5 year old play centered in the world of professional wrestling.

“We always had this idea that it’s blown up and extreme and fake. But incredibly, there’s an intense reality underneath it,” says Asolo Rep Theatre Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald
Edwards.

The show centers around a wrestler who’s always booked to lose. Or as it’s known in the wrestling world as a jobber but the play itself wrestles with many powerful issues.

“It dives right into the world of racial stereotypes, racial attitudes, in a way that’s hilarious, as well as confronting. We’re living in a time in America where people are taking sides. They’re wanting to cheer a hero and boo a villain. This play calls into question how we do that,” says Edwards.

Plenty of the actors involved are athletes. They even brought in a real professional wrestler to teach the cast the various stunts. As for the set it will be far from traditional and will actually take place in the Cook Theatre rather than the main stage.

“We’re turning the Cook Theatre into an environment, a wrestling ring. It’s going to have the excitement and the visceral engagement of actually being at one of these events,” says Edwards.

It’s going to be a production unlike any other for the Asolo Rep Theatre but they believe they will lay the smack down on the audience by the time the bell rings.

“It’s going to be an event our audience hasn’t experienced before and I want people to really feel, no matter what generation you’re in, you’re going to find a way into this,” says Edwards.

SHARE
Previous articleSomeone You Should Know: Ethel Salko-Blanda Einreinhof
Ben Bobick
Ben Bobick
http://snntv.com
Ben Bobick is a multimedia journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He is a May 2016 graduate of Penn State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a Sports Journalism Certificate from the John C. Curley Center for Sports Journalism. At Penn State, Ben hosted a radio show four days a week and was a member of the Emmy Award winning student-run newscast, the Centre County Report where he was a sports anchor and reporter. Ben was also part of the inaugural class of the Penn State Hollywood Program. He interned for KABC-TV in Los Angeles as an entertainment intern. He had the opportunity to interview Grammy award winning artist Kendrick Lamar, Fifth Harmony, Jennifer Garner and the season 22 cast of Dancing with the Stars among others. In his spare time, Ben loves to watch and play sports. Being from Pittsburgh, he’s a big Steelers, Pirates and Penguins fan. Ben is an avid golfer and loves to hit the course any time he can. He is very active on social media, so feel free to tweet him (@BeBo_Here) or get in touch with him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/BenBobickTV). For story ideas or a news tip you can also get in touch by e-mailing him at ben.bobick@snntv.com.