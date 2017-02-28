SARASOTA COUNTY – Making its way to the Asolo Theatre. The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity. A 5 year old play centered in the world of professional wrestling.

“We always had this idea that it’s blown up and extreme and fake. But incredibly, there’s an intense reality underneath it,” says Asolo Rep Theatre Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald

Edwards.

The show centers around a wrestler who’s always booked to lose. Or as it’s known in the wrestling world as a jobber but the play itself wrestles with many powerful issues.

“It dives right into the world of racial stereotypes, racial attitudes, in a way that’s hilarious, as well as confronting. We’re living in a time in America where people are taking sides. They’re wanting to cheer a hero and boo a villain. This play calls into question how we do that,” says Edwards.

Plenty of the actors involved are athletes. They even brought in a real professional wrestler to teach the cast the various stunts. As for the set it will be far from traditional and will actually take place in the Cook Theatre rather than the main stage.

“We’re turning the Cook Theatre into an environment, a wrestling ring. It’s going to have the excitement and the visceral engagement of actually being at one of these events,” says Edwards.

It’s going to be a production unlike any other for the Asolo Rep Theatre but they believe they will lay the smack down on the audience by the time the bell rings.

“It’s going to be an event our audience hasn’t experienced before and I want people to really feel, no matter what generation you’re in, you’re going to find a way into this,” says Edwards.