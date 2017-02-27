SARASOTA COUNTY – A Nokomis woman is behind bars facing manslaughter charges after she supplied drugs to a man who died of an overdosed.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 25-year-old Melissa Winings after a six-month investigation named her as the provider of a drug that killed a 34-year-old Sarasota man last August.

The drug contained carfentanil, commonly sold in place of heroin. A search of her car revealed five grams of the drug. She was also recorded talking about the overdoses during a jailhouse phone call with her incarcerated boyfriend, Robert Rigby.

Rigby and Winings discussed recent overdoses and how Winings can make her supply less potent. Winings, who has been in jail since September for trafficking charges, is being held without bond at Sarasota County Jail.