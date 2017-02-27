SARASOTA – A graduate of Pine View School in Osprey won an Academy Award at the Oscars Sunday, February 26th, for her work on “Moonlight.”

Adele Romanski, who grew up in Venice, was one of three producers who won a ‘Best Picture’ Oscar for “Moonlight.”

The announcement came after “La La Land” was mistakenly declared winner, a stunning moment for viewers and especially those on stage.

Adele Romanski lived in Venice until she graduated from Pine View School in Osprey. She then enrolled in Florida State University’s film school, where she met “Moonlight” writer-director Barry Jenkins and cinematographer James Laxton, who is also her husband.