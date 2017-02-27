One gallon of bleach spills in your home, it’s an inconvenience. 50 gallons of bleach spills at a factory, Haz-Mat teams are called in, and Venice Fire Department is ready.

The Blue Shelter, bright yellow suit and facemasks may look like something out of a sci-fi movie, but in a Haz-Mat incident the tools are necessary for decontamination.

Venice Fire Department Lt. Steven Worobel says the more training the better response.

“We did this one in about 25 min,” Worobel said. “What it is utilized for is hazardous material events, and/or active shooting events where someone would need to be gross de-coned, and brought through the individual stations to be washed.”

After the Haz-mat shelter is set up, victims are brought in from the scene or hot zone.

Once at this building it takes 8-10 minutes to get a person through, cleaned, and brought to safety.

The shelter is split into sections, a room where victims are triaged by injury, clothes are removed and sent into Haz-Mat Collection bins, and then rooms where people can be hosed down and scrubbed by two different people before exiting to an uncontaminated area.

“Training is vital because of the set-up time.” Worobel said. “There is a lot of moving components to equipment like this, so depending on the scenario we can be flexible and set up according to the actual scene.”

It was Colton Schuchert’s first time undergoing training.

“It takes a lot of man-power, it’s not a fast operation, it takes a lot of time,” Schuchert said.

He says the Venice Fire Team is ready for the call.

“It’s a well-oiled machine,” Schuchert said. “You’ve got to know what you have to do, usually we’ll have an organizational chart and go through the steps of where people need to be.”

The Venice Haz-Mat set-up can handle incidents involving thousands of people.