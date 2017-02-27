SARASOTA – A shooting investigation is underway in Sarasota.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, the shooting occurred near 25th Street and Leon Avenue just before noon Monday, February 27th.

Detectives located the victim, 19-year-old Malik Henry of Sarasota, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Henry was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Detectives do not believe this incident was a random act of violence and the public is not in any danger.

There is no suspect in custody at this time. Detectives are interviewing the victim and witnesses.