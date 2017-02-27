SARASOTA – Florida U.S. Senator Bill Nelson made a stop on the Suncoast for a major Democratic Party fundraiser.

Nelson was the keynote speaker Sunday, February 26th, at the annual Kennedy King Dinner at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Nelson and Governor Rick Scott are on a likely path to a 2018 election showdown for Nelson’s seat, but Nelson’s not worried that far ahead.

During an interview with SNN, the senator pointed his criticism at President Trump and his cabinet nominees. Nelson also lambasted a preliminary plan by the Secretary of Health and Human Services when it comes to restructuring Medicare and Medicaid.

The Sarasota County Democratic Party gave Senator Nelson its first champion award during the event.