SARASOTA COUNTY – Red tide blooms seem to be looming on the Suncoast, but does it have any effect on your pets? The answer is yes.

Mote Marine Laboratory’s Hayley Rutger says dogs can have respiratory irritation just like humans. She says it’s a good idea to wash your dog if it goes in the gulf, and make sure the pet never ingests fish or sea foam.

If you’ve taken your dog to a beach affected by red tide bloom, be on the lookout for symptoms including sneezing, diarrhea, and tremors.

Rutger says red tide doesn’t affect every dog, just like the blooms don’t affect every person.

Here’s a link to keep up with which beaches have tested positive for red time blooms: www.myfwc.com/redtide.