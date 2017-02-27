MANATEE COUNTY – Bob Bartz, the 35 year Manatee Chamber of Commerce president, has died.

Bartz, a popular and widely respected figure in the Manatee community, passed away at Blake Medical Center, where he was taken after feeling ill. A cause of death was not released.

Bartz was a widely respected figure in Manatee County. Under his leadership, the Manatee Chamber became the largest organization of its kind in the Tampa Bay region, representing about 74,000 employees.

It won the “National Chamber of the Year” Award in 2007 from the American Chamber of Commerce