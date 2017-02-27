ENGLEWOOD- A Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Deputy shot and killed an armed man in Englewood last night.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office:

A Charlotte County deputy fatally shot a Jacob Taulbee while responding to a domestic dispute Sunday night in Englewood.

It happened at a home on the 6200 block of Marcum Street just after 8 p.m.

According to the sheriff, Taulbee came out of the woods holding two knives and raised them while approaching the deputies. Law enforcement told him to stop, but he continued advancing on the deputies. In response, one deputy fired several rounds hitting Jacob Taulbee.

The deputies were placed on leave. The state attorney’s office is investigating.