CHARLOTTE COUNTY – A Charlotte County domestic dispute turns violent and ends in shots fired and one man dead.

Sheriff Bill Prummell with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the 6200 block of Marcum Street in Englewood, for a domestic disturbance Sunday night. “During the 911 call a male was heard making threats toward deputies,” says Prummell.

When they arrived just after 8 p.m. they were greeted by a man named Jacob Taulbee, walking out of the woods with two knives.

“He raised them up and was approaching the deputies, as the deputies began to back away and ordered him to stop he continued advancing toward them with the knives raised,” says Prummell.

It’s at that point one of the deputies fired several shots. “After he was shot he fell to the ground, the deputies immediately rendered aid, and they used their officer down kits, but unfortunately he did succumb to his injuries,” says Prummell.

One man who doesn’t want to go on camera tells us it’s a relatively quiet street and all the neighbors get along, except for this family, who he says sticks to themselves.

As for the deputies, “The deputies are doing well, and the family is doing as good as can be expected under the circumstances,” says Prummell. “I just ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers as they work through this tragic event.”

Neighbors say the street is safe, and this incident comes as a huge surprise.

“We have not had any other related calls for service with Mr. Taulbee or at that residence,” says Prummell.

As policy, the deputies have been placed on administrative leave.