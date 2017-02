ENGLEWOOD- A Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Deputy shot and killed an armed man in Englewood last night.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office:

At around 8:11 pm, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 6200 block of Marcum St., Englewood after receiving a 911 call that was concerning a domestic disturbance at a home.

After arriving, deputies were confronted by an armed individual and shot and killed that person.

This is a developing story.