SARASOTA COUNTY – The framework is set for the Braves move to North Port as all parties have agreed to a letter of intent.

“The importance of it is, it is the first of many documents to come. Which we are working towards completing the application with the state of Florida for the necessary funding there,” says Sarasota County Director of Business & Economic Development Jeff Maultsby.

The money they’re seeking is part of the retention of spring training fund set up by the state to keep teams in Florida. The proposed $1 million a year over the course of 20 years is the backbone of this deal.

“That is critical. I we do not get that approved, and obviously flowing this way, than I don’t believe we have a deal,” says Maultsby.

Not only that but they’ll also in need the city of North Port to decide whether to pay between $4–5 million up front or $300,000 over the course of 30 years, which could end up being close to $9 million.

“Every piece in the capital stack is critical,” says Maultsby.

The Braves will be paying an estimated $7.5 million up front with an annual lease payment estimated at $2–$2.5 million per year. As for the county, their contributions are still coming from the Tourist Development Tax (TDT) and the hope is that will be repaid once the team is here.

“The impact of the braves from an economic impact capacity on our community will be sufficient to fund the counties portion of the TDT,” says Maultsby.

The West Villages is the group officially applying for the state funding and if approved, it will be one step closer to seeing the Braves in North Port by 2019.

“It makes sense for them to promote Sarasota County as a premiere destination so that their fans will come here and see them play and make all of this stuff a reality,” says Maultsby.

For any information regarding the letter of intent or funding please visit www.scgov.net.