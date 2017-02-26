LONGBOAT KEY – Another rally on the Suncoast this weekend, this one outside congressman Vern Buchanan’s home.

The protesters are calling on the congressman, saying he’s “MIA” or missing in action when it comes to the topic of Healthcare. The protest’s organizer says she invited Buchanan or someone from his office to come to Saturday’s Bayfront rally to stand up for Healthcare. She says his office responded saying the congressman and his staff are unavailable.

Sunday’s main message was geared solely towards Buchanan, asking him to stand up for Healthcare in America and in his congressional district.